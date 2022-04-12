50,692 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,692 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,354 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

