5,538 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,691,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 69,703 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

