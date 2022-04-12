5,562 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.83. The company had a trading volume of 186,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.46 and a 200 day moving average of $216.03. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.