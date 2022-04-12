$576.29 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will announce $576.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.74 million. Farfetch posted sales of $485.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

