$6.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.62 and the highest is $6.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $7.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.43 to $22.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $24.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.36 to $24.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $23.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $585.67. 1,470,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $567.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

