6,216 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $516.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $575.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $486.74 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Stephens lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

