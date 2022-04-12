$63.11 Million in Sales Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $63.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.23 million and the highest is $67.07 million. High Tide reported sales of $32.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $271.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $285.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $373.88 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $400.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HITI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

HITI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 4,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54. High Tide has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of High Tide by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 1,959,677 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of High Tide by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

