702 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $247,393,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,538 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.