729 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 198,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,634. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

