7,569 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. 160,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,050. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

