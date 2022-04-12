782 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.