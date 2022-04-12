$8.03 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) to post $8.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.37 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $32.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 million to $35.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.01 million, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $41.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

PFIE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Dawson James upped their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

PFIE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 60,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.