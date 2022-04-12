8,000 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after buying an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

OHI stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 192,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,852. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

