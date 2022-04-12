89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $46.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

ETNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $412,364.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,029. 89bio has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

