$9.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will post $9.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.09 billion and the highest is $10.43 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $42.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.45 billion to $44.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.77 billion to $47.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $215.26. 1,139,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average is $195.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

