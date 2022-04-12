949 Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNA. FMR LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20.

