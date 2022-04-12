969 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.54 and its 200 day moving average is $349.85. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

