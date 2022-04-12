9,850 Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,079 shares of company stock worth $2,714,707. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $835.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

