A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

