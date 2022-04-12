Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Abbott Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.