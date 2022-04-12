AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

NYSE ABBV opened at $169.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.84. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

