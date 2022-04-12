AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.60.

ABBV opened at $169.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

