Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.90. 1,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.80 and its 200 day moving average is $322.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

