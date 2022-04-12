Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Absolute Software Co. (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $515.75 million, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.05.
Absolute Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Absolute Software (ALSWF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.