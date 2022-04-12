Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Capital World Investors raised its position in Adient by 440.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at $63,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $41,490,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 42.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,101,000 after purchasing an additional 549,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $24,056,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.97. 1,007,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,311. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.