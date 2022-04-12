ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.58.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of ADT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,540 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ADT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in ADT by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

