Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.18.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$9.82 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.93 and a 52 week high of C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,714,470.48. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$233,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,777,282.33.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

