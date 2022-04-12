Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXNY – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.64. 6,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64.
Aixtron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIXNY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aixtron (AIXNY)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.