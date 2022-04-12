Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $3.89 on Friday. Akouos has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akouos will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Akouos during the 4th quarter valued at $8,884,000. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,061,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 9,144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth $4,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akouos (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.