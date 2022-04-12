Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.33

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.33 and last traded at C$11.29, with a volume of 194403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5142149 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,585 shares in the company, valued at C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

