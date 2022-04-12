Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $95.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,338 shares of company stock valued at $841,676. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,348,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after buying an additional 109,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

