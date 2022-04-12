Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at UBS Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.85.

ACI opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $5,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,697,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after buying an additional 274,609 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

