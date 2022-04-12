Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. 1,667,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

