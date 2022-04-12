Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 1,660.9% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. Allianz has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allianz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

