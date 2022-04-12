Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

PCRX opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock worth $5,411,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

