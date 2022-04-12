Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,615 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.24% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $85.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WGO. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

