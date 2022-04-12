Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.49 Million in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 170,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 400,948 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,638,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,903,000 after purchasing an additional 133,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.41. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

