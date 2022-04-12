Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $62,669,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

