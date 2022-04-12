Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 159,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of XM stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

