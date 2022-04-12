Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 168,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 49,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 230,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

