Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $141.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $119.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.08.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.95.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 122.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allstate by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.