Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $22.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 3,459,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. Altice USA has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

