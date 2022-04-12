Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.00. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

