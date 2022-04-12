Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 76,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,703,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
ALTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $496.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 19.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTO)
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
