Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 76,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,703,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

ALTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $496.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $385.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 19.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

