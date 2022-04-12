AMATEN (AMA) Market Cap Achieves $295,948.91

AMATEN (AMA) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. AMATEN has a total market cap of $295,948.91 and $356.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded up 85.8% against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00104637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

