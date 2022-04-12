Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.20.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $88.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78. Ambarella has a one year low of $81.28 and a one year high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

