AMERCO (UHAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

UHAL stock opened at $551.93 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $523.94 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $591.49 and its 200-day moving average is $663.43.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

