Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.61

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.61 and last traded at $96.48, with a volume of 1097100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.07.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,738,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

