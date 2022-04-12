American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.