American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 million, a P/E ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.05.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

